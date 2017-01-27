Funeral services for the Rev. Don M. McCormick will be held Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 at 1 p.m. at Eastside Missionary Baptist Church in Minden with the Rev. Albert Munsinger and Morris Busby officiating. Interment will follow at Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Minden.

The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 at Eastside Missionary Baptist Church.

Bro. Don was born Jan. 23, 1930 in Laran and entered into rest Jan. 26, 2016 in Minden. He was a retired pastor of Calvary Baptist Church and a member of Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents James and Annie McCormick.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Joyce R. McCormick, sons Johnny McCormick and wife Denise, David McCormick and wife Cindy, Jeffrey McCormick and wife Cindy all of Minden, daughters Linda Reed and husband Wayne and Donna Greer and husband Tim all of Minden, five sisters, three brothers, 20 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, and a number of great great-grandchildren.

Grandsons will be pallbearers.

The family extends special thanks to sitter Dot Lopez, Aime Hospice, Jasmine, Kyla, and Cheree and Dr. Carl Hines.

