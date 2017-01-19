Richard McFarland was born on Jan. 23, 1950 and went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017. He was a life time resident of Heflin.

Richard spent his life on the road as a truck driver. He drove a tour bus for Homer Jones and also had a ambulance service with his Brother Ted. He drove a truck for several companies including Ed Kennon, Acme Brick. He was also a dispatcher and office manager for Lloyds towing. He was a member of the Heflin Fire Department until his eye sight failed him.

He was a member of the Heflin Sawmill Festival committee. After retiring, he loved spending time helping at the Heflin Methodist Church thrift store.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Carolyn Davis McFarland and Irvin McFarland, brother Ted McFarland and sister-in-law Diane McFarland.

He is survived by his daughter Rachel and husband Shaun Weems of Haughton, daughter Caitlyn McFarland of Minden, sons Chris McFarland and wife Brandy of Minden and Ryan McFarland of the United States Army, Fort Campbell, Kentucky, aunt JoAnne Davis, niece Juli McFarland of the United States Army in Forest Virginia. Grandchildren include Camryn, Kayleigh, Kelsey, Kooper, Wesley and Calvin.

A memorial service will be held at Heflin United Methodist Church Saturday, Jan., 21, 2017 at 5 p.m. The church is located at 124 North Church St. in Heflin.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to https://www.gofundme.com/mq-funeral-expenses to help with funeral expenses.

A special thanks to Dr. Phillips, Town and Country Nursing home and Regional Hospice.

