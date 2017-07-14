Ride for Life set for this weekend in Springhill

SPRINGHILL – The seventh annual Ride for Life is this weekend and is sure to be fun for all while raising money for good causes.

Michelle Lewis, coordinator, said what was once a favorite pastime in youth has become a way to raise money for nonprofits in Springhill.

“Back in 2011, my cousin, Reed Stewart, started this event, and everybody comes back home to cruise Main one more time,” she said. “It evolved into a fundraiser for our nonprofits in our area, and some of our nonprofits will be vendors in the parking lot.”

On Friday night, people who want “drag Main” will meet in the Piggly Wiggly parking lot, around 7 p.m., located at 543 South Main Street.

Also at Piggly Wiggly will be a truck and bike show at 5 p.m. Friday, with a $20 entry fee. Funds raised from this event will go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Saturday morning will be the Ride for Life poker run, with registration from 8 until 10 a.m. at Butler Street Bistro. Single riders are $15 and double riders are $25. The breakfast bar will be $10, with all proceeds going to Ride for Life.

The final stop will be at The Night Owl or Butler House Bistro.

Following the poker run, that evening, Scott Collier and The Midnight Special Band with special guest Tony Stampley will be in concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Community Activities Center, located at 201 West Church St. Tickets are $20.

This year, funds raised will go to Wild Goose Outreach, Shiloh Community Services, Bell Oaks Sunshine Bowlers, SPARK Center, Council on Aging, the Fuller Center for Housing, the Springhill Medical Center Foundation, Senior Friends Memory Garden and Springhill Lumberjack Rescue.

A benefit for Webster Parish School Board member Brandon Edens, District 1, will be Saturday. A raffle for a 100th Anniversary Wide Glide motorcycle will be held at the Ride for Life concert.

For more information, contact Lewis at 318-272-6093.

