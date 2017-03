A benefit ride for the family of the late Daniel Thompson raised $1,369 Saturday. The money will go to help the family after Thompson lost his battle with brain cancer. Hosted by the Webster Parish ABATE Chapter, an auction, a 50/50 raffle and karaoke as well as the sale of hamburger plates were held. Bikers rode from Walmart in Minden to Leton, to Homer and back to Minden, ending at the fairgrounds. Thompson passed away in January.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print