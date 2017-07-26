Riser to speak at Lions luncheon

The Minden Lions Club will welcome a candidate for October’s special election for Louisiana Treasurer as guest speaker this week.

Thursday at noon inside the American Legion Hall, Neil Riser, Senator, District 32, will join the Minden Lions to discuss his candidacy for the upcoming special election for State Treasurer, to be held Oct. 14.

Riser is a board member with Caldwell Bank and Trust, a former member of the state bond commission, past chairman of the Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Committee and was recognized by the NR, LABI and LA Family Forum as a proven conservative.

Riser bills himself as pro-life, pro-gun and pro-small business.

Related

Comments

comments