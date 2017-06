Benton & Brown road crews work along Gladney Street Monday afternoon. City of Minden Public Works Director George Rolfe said crews will be working on three projects around the city. The a section on Gladney Street between Homer Road and Goode Avenue, Miller Street between Main Street and Bayou Avenue and Sheppard Street between East Union and Spann Street will be resurfaced. Rolfe said there is no timetable on the project and work is being done weather permitting.

