Funeral services for Robert “Bobby” Franklin Harper will be held Friday, March 24, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home Chapel in Minden with Bro. Gladney Hunt officiating. Interment will follow at Cotton Valley Cemetery in Cotton Valley with Masonic rites. The family will receive friends Thursday, March 23, 2017 from 5 until 7 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden.

Bobby was born Nov. 19, 1934 in Belmont and entered into rest March 21, 2017 in Shreveport.

Bobby worked 33 years in the telephone industry beginning in 1954 with South Central Bell for four years and then Northwest Telephone Company in Cotton Valley, which later became Century Telephone of North LA where he retired in 1992. He was co-owner of three thoroughbred horses. His hobbies were hunting, fishing, playing dominoes, and talking with anyone that wanted to talk. He was a member of the Cotton Valley Masonic Lodge.

He was preceded in death by his parents Odis Franklin Harper and Mildred Callens Harper and his daughter Sandra Kay Harper.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Janette Cole Harper of Cotton Valley, stepsons Terry Lynn Anglin of Athens, Kerry Dale Anglin of Shreveport, stepdaughter Tonya Necole Anglin of Athens, sister Margie Wright of Converse, four step grandsons, one step granddaughter, two step great-grandsons, and two step great-granddaughters.

Pallbearers will be Kerry Anglin, Terry Anglin, Wayne “Tink” Cole, Matthew Hammontree, Chris Maull, Dustin Hammontree, Charles Dean and Daniel Ledford.

Honorary pallbearers will be Allen Booker, Tullie Moore, Jerry Gannon, Lonnie Dean, Charles Cole, John Cole, Kraig Hammontree, Fletcher Anglin and Tinty Dean.

