Services for Robert Kevin Davis will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 at First Baptist Bossier in Faith Chapel. Officiating will be the church pastor, Dr. Brad Jurkovich. Interment will follow at Gardens of Memory Memorial Park in Minden. Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017 at First Baptist Bossier in Faith Chapel in Bossier City.

Kevin was born in Shreveport on March 2, 1964 to Robert H. and Sue D. Davis and died Oct. 10, 2017 in Shreveport. Kevin was a member of First Baptist Bossier and worked in retail for over 30 years. He was an avid Saints fan.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents.

Kevin is survived by his wife of 33 years, Leigh Davis of Minden; mother, Sue Davis Waibel of Bossier City; father, Robert H. Davis of Gardner, MA; son, Alan Davis of Minden; daughter, Katherine Mixon and husband, Hayden of Minden; grandchildren, Elizabeth and Matthias Mixon; sister, Karen Upchurch and husband, Tommy of Minden; stepsister, Miyo Waibel of Waskom, TX and aunt, Gloria Dyke of Bossier City.

Honoring Kevin as pallbearers will be Hayden Mixon, Matthew Wilson, Scott Berry, David Rico, Joshua Upchurch and Tommy Upchurch. Honorary pallbearers will be Alan Davis, Jonathan Berry, Jason Berry, Jim Naff, and Ryan Naff.

