Funeral services for Robert “Red” Malone Jr. 75, were held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, May 22, 2017, at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, located at 1815 Marshall St., in Shreveport. Officiating was Pastor Brian Opbroek of Shreveport Community Church. Interment followed at Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Minden. The family received friends from 2 until 5 p.m. Sunday, May 21, 2017, and from 9 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.

Robert was born Dec. 16, 1941, in Minden to Cynthia Weaver Malone and Robert Lynes Malone Sr., and passed away May 19, 2017, in Shreveport. He attended La. Tech University, where he played football as an offensive tackle. In 1965, he was drafted by the Boston Patriots. Later, Robert worked alongside his father in the family pulpwood business. Robert then opened Malone’s Styles For Men and Boys, a clothing store that served the Springhill Community for many years. Most recently, Robert worked in the pest control industry until his retirement.

Robert had a great love for the outdoors, whether it was for work or play. He loved hunting, fishing, and making bird feeders (along with other crafts) to share with everyone he would come in contact with.

In his later years, one of his greatest joys was spending time with his best friend and companion Sasha Malone- his Shih Tzu. They were inseparable.

Robert is preceded in death by his parents. Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Melanie Bihm and husband, Ty of Loranger, and Pamela Renee Malone of Bossier City; his son, Robbie Malone and wife, Kathy of Shreveport; grandchildren Nicholas Bihm and Allison Bihm Cole, and husband, Chris; grand-dogs Ambrosia and Moka Malone; and great-grandson, Everett Charles Cole.

Honoring Robert as pallbearers were Danny Weaver, Doug Weaver, Nicholas Bihm, Pat Collins and Leo Savage. Serving as honorary pallbearers were Tom Bachman, Ronnie Alexander, Jerry Hackler, Kim Weaver, Scott Weaver, Dayton Weaver and Roger Perry.

You will forever be remembered, loved, and missed.

Related

Comments

comments