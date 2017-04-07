On Nov. 15, 1970, Tyrone was born to the late Robert Reeder and Gloria Faye (Moore) Reeder.

Robert Tyrone Reeder was a caring, kind, and fun-loving person; he always made friends easily with anyone. No one was a stranger to him. As a teenager he loved playing sports. He loved music, dancing, playing pool, and just enjoying life.

Tyrone was preceded in death by his father, Robert Reeder, brother Willie Louis Reeder, grandparents, Rosie Lee Reeder, Joe Reeder, Catherine Moore and Harl Moore Sr.

He leaves to cherish his loving memories, mother Gloria Faye Moore, Heather Rose, two daughters, Sicily Rose Reeder and Taresa Nicole Reeder, his two brothers, Roderick Reeder Sr., Kenyon Reeder, his nephew Roderick Reeder Jr., his niece Tamia Reeder, two special cousins, Pat Moore, Vicki Alstork and a host of other relatives and friends.

The family will accept friends and family from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Friday at the chapel of Benevolent Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 8, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the Northwest 14th District Building. Following services, interment will be at Moorland Cemetery in Homer.