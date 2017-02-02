Memorial services for Robert Wynn, 74, will be held Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home Chapel in Minden with the Rev. Jeff Ramsey officiating.

Robert was born Dec. 27, 1942 in Hosston and passed away on Jan. 31, 2017 after a sudden illness.

He was preceded in death by his wife Martha and his grandson Robby.

He is survived by his children, Rene’ (Rocky) Cathie (Lee), Frank (Tammy) Paul (Sylvia), Charlie, Arianne and his step-son Shane, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Donations may be made to First United Pentecostal Church in Minden.

