Robinson, Lander end prep careers on the mountain top

Last spring, Alissa Lander and Cody Robinson finished runner-ups in the 3200 to close out their junior seasons.

Last Friday at the State Meet, both Lakeside distance stars closed their high school careers by dominating the field in their respective races. Lander took over on the second lap and won the race by 13 seconds. Robinson surged on the sixth lap and won his race by 23 seconds.

Lander’s winning time of 11:16 was the best of any classification in the state, making her the fastest prep 3200-runner in Louisiana. The McNeese State commit finishes her Lakeside running career with school records in the XC 3-mile, 800, 1600 and 3200.

Robinson’s winning time of 9:47 was the fourth-best among all classes. Robinson finished as state runner-up in XC during the fall. He is a 3-time all-state recipient.

For the last 10 years, head coach Dan Grantham has had an all-state runner. The humble head coach deflected much of the praise saying he simply had, “Good kids that work hard.”

Damian Coleman finished fourth for Lakeside in the long jumpat 21’2”, Jordan Richard finished fifth in shotput at 45’8” and Jhasmine Lewis (4’8”) finished sixth in the high jump.

