Ronald Henry “Gator” Haynes Sr., 76, of Fostoria, Ohio died Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, at his home.

He was born July 9, 1941, in Minden, to J.Y. and Edith (Henry) Haynes. He married Patricia A. Rabon July 2, 1965, in Texas, and she preceded him in death Feb. 5, 2017.

Survivors include a son, Ron (Chris) Haynes Jr. of Fostoria; a daughter, Tracy (Jim) Hoffman of Tiffin; a brother, Donald (Cynthia) Haynes of Haynesville; two sisters-in-law, Sondra Rabon-Burns and Dee Dee (Ron) Henderson, both of Bossier City; and five grandchildren, Cory Haynes, Wesley, Joshua and Jack Radabaugh and Courtney and Grace Hoffman.

Ronald was a 1959 graduate of Minden High School and received a bachelor of arts degree in marketing from Northwestern State University. Ronald retired in 1996, from Honeywell, Fostoria, after 25 years of service. He previously worked for Ford Motor Co., Louisiana.

He was a United States Air Force veteran serving during the Vietnam War. He was a member of Fostoria Elks, Sportsmen, Moose and American Legion. “Gator” enjoyed going to car shows and was part of “The Lunch Crew.” He had a special love for his family.

His service will begin at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, at Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, 301 W. Tiffin St., Fostoria, with the Rev. Donald Goodwin officiating. Burial will be in Sandridge Cemetery, Bascom, with military honors provided by the United Veterans of Fostoria.

Visitation was from 1 until 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hffh.net.

