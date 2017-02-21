Funeral services for Ronald K. Bryan will be held Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 at 10 a.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home Chapel in Minden with the Rev. Robert Wingrove officiating.

Interment will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Ringgold. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden.

Ronald was born March 23, 1937 in Ringgold and entered into rest Feb. 19, 2017 in Minden.

He was preceded in death by his grandson Kee Bryan.

He is survived by his wife Mary Tutt Bryan of Minden, son Tim Bryan and wife Shiela of Bossier City, great-grandchildren Keegan Bryan and Trinity Ramey of Minden, and special nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Jay Burns, Kirk Burns, Keegan Bryan, Tim Bryan, Danny Collett and Caston McCormick.

Honorary pallbearers will be Billy Ray and Buddy Ray.

The family extends a special thanks to Regional Hospice, Town & Country Health Care and Dr. Chris Earnhardt for the care given to their love one.

