Funeral services for Ronnie Holliday will be held Thursday, April 13, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden with the Rev. Matt Cate officiating. Interment will follow at Gilgal Cemetery in Minden. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden.

Ronnie was born Feb. 13, 1967 in Orlando, Florida and entered into rest April 10, 2017 at Baylor Medical Center in Dallas after a courageous battle with leukemia. Ronnie was a power plant operator for the City of Minden, owned and operated Holliday Lawn Service for 35 years, a volunteer firefighter, and an avid fisherman.

He is survived by his wife Vickey Coker Holliday of Minden, mother Marilyn J. Praytor of Orlando, Florida, father Bruce Holliday and wife Janice of Minden, son Nate Lewis Holliday of Minden, stepsons Johnathon Nash and Joey Nash of Minden, stepdaughter Jami Nash of Minden, sister Chonnie Turano and husband David of Orlando, Florida, stepsisters Angela Davis and husband Josh of Minden, Melissa Harris and husband Scott of Minden, Sheila Melius and husband Tom of Orlando, Florida, half- brothers Randy and Kenny Holliday of Orlando, Florida and Trey Bogues and wife Heather of Minden, three grandchildren Baylee Nash, Bo Bailey, and Luke Bailey, numerous nieces and nephews and other family members.

Pallbearers will be Nate Lewis Holliday, Johnathon Nash, Joey Nash, Trey Bogues, Danny Morgan and Charlie Tucker.

Honorary pallbearers will be District 10 Volunteer Fire Department.

