Memorial services for Ronnie W. Morgan Sr. will be held Saturday, March 11, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home Chapel in Minden, Louisiana with Rev. Luke Bissell officiating.

Ronnie was born October 6, 1946 in Ringgold and entered into rest March 9, 2017 in Minden.

He was preceded in death by his mother Agnes Heflin.

He is survived by his stepfather Jimmy Heflin of Dubberly, sons Ronnie Wallace Morgan Jr. and wife Jennifer of Heflin, Carlton Cody Morgan of Killeen, Texas, Clint Morgan and wife Jennifer of Elm Grove, sister Judith Morrison of Dubberly, grandchildren Trent, Noah, Caleb, Rachel and Brayden Morgan, and great- grandchild Alaina Morgan.

