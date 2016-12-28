Rosa “Mama Rat” Siah Brown, 93, of Minden was born Oct. 8, 1923 and departed this life Dec. 20, 2016 at Willis Knighton Hospital in Shreveport.

Those preceding her in death are her husband, James Garfield Brown Sr., daughters Vestine Brown and Joyce Ann Brown; four brothers Dewey Jr., Nelson Lollis and Hollis Siah; sisters Sally Gill and Clotese Jackson. She is survived by son James Garfield Brown Jr., granddaughter Robin Brown, great-grandaughter Paityn Johnson, sisters Clara Jefferson and Beatrice Wilson; brothers Roy Siah and Ardis (Pete) Siah; a host of nieces, nephews and a dear friend Emma Shepard.

The family hour will be held Dec. 29, 2016 from 6 until 7 p.m. at St. James Baptist Church, located at 158 St. James Church Road in Minden. Funeral services will be held Dec. 30, 2016 at 11 a.m. at St. Rest Baptist Church, located at 611 E. Union St. in Minden

The family would like to extend thanks to the Heritage Manor Nursing Home, Willis Knighton of Shreveport and Kings Funeral Home in Ruston.

