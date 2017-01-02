Funeral services for Rose Virginia Rabb Hardy will be held Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home Chapel in Minden with the Rev. Bill Crider officiating. Interment will follow at Fellowship Cemetery in Dubberly. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time Monday at Rose-Neath.

Rose was born Jan. 26, 1939 in Ruston and entered into rest Dec. 30, 2016 in Shreveport.

She was preceded in death by her sister Judy Rabb Adams.

She is survived by her husband Carroll Gay Hardy of Bossier City, sons David Hardy and wife Amy of Simpsonville, South Carolina, Wes Hardy and wife Kristi of Baytown, Texas, grandchildren Mary Kate and Emily Hardy, Will and Gunner Hardy, and brother John Rabb and wife Lois of Naperville, Illinois.

