Run for the Wall passes through Sunday

Expect hundreds of motorcycles to pass through Minden during the annual Run for the Wall Sunday.

Riders will pass through along Interstate 20, many of whom will make a journey of more than 2,500 miles to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C.

The group is expected to stop in Minden to refuel at the Quick Draw Truck Stop just after 3 p.m. and depart Minden around 3:40 p.m. and head east.

Run for the Wall is an annual event in which motorcyclists ride from Rancho Cucamonga, California, to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. About 500 people ride in the annual event.

