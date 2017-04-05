Ruston hospital says closure to affect 167 workers

RUSTON — A hospital closure in Ruston will affect all 167 employees.

New LifeCare Specialty Hospital of North Louisiana issued a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification — or WARN notice — Tuesday to announce the closure.

The company says the layoff will begin around April 15 with the final termination on or around June 3.

LifeCare Specialty intends to offer employees severance benefits to help decrease the impact of the mass layoff on their employees and the Ruston community. Further details were not released.

The Louisiana Workforce Commission’s Rapid Response team is in the process of scheduling orientation sessions and re-employment workshops for all affected employees.