Sandra Samuel to speak to Lions Thursday

This Thursday’s guest speaker for the weekly Lions Club Luncheon is Sandra Samuel.

Samuel, who previously served five years as Webster Parish’s Supervisor of Court Appointed Special Advocates, now works as the Volunteers for Youth Justice CASA Program Director.

Special advocates like Samuel are assigned by judges to speak on behalf of children who have been placed in foster care due to abuse or neglect; their

primary objective is ensuring each child finds a safe and permanent home.

Samuel also works as director for Minden’s Royal Family KIDS Camp, a week-long camp designed for youth victims of abuse or neglect. The program creates life-altering moments and provide precious memories for children.

Sandra is the wife of Dawson Samuel, owner of Samuel Electric and an instructor at Northwest Louisiana Technical College, and together they have four children and two grandchildren.

Before her work with CASA, Samuel spent nine years as a photo-journalist for the Minden Press-Herald. Samuel credits that experience and the

relationships made during those years, saying it helped prepare her for her work with CASA and the Royal Family KIDS Camp.

The Minden Lions Club meets every Thursday at noon at the American Legion Hall on Pine Street.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

