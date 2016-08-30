Sanity commission appointed in Joiner death case

SHARE THIS

A sanity commission has been appointed in the case of a man who reportedly beat his father to death with a baseball bat.

According to court documents, on Monday, 26th Judicial District Judge Parker Self appointed a commission following a not guilty plea of Jon Conner Joiner, who is accused of killing his father, Billy Joiner, at his home.

On May 13, Billy Joiner was found dead in his Sibley home. At the time of the murder, Webster Parish Sheriff Gary Sexton said Sibley police knocked on Billy Joiner’s door to notify him that his donkey was loose but did not receive a response. The officer could see a portion of his body on the floor.

The officer then pushed the door open and discovered Billy Joiner’s body lying on the floor. The cause of death appeared to be blunt force trauma, Sexton said. The sheriff said the homicide stemmed from an ongoing dispute between the two.

Detectives were able to arrest Jon Conner Joiner on second-degree murder charges just hours later in Bossier City. He was already behind bars in Bossier Parish after Bossier City Police stopped him on a traffic violation and took him into custody for warrants from Caddo Parish.

During questioning, the sheriff said Jon Conner Joiner admitted to detectives to killing his father.

A status conference has been set for Nov. 7, and trial is set for Jan. 30, 2017.

The indigent defender board has been appointed to defend Jon Conner Joiner. As of press time, prosecutor Lane Pittard could not be reached for comment.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

