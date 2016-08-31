SHARE THIS

Funeral services for Sarah Hearron Krouse will be held Friday, Sept. 2, 2016 at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church West Chapel in Minden with Bro. Bill Crider, Bro. Bill Collins, and Bro. Bill Ichter officiating. Interment will follow at Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Minden under the direction of Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden.

Sarah Hearron Krouse, born Aug. 17, 1928, in Cale, Arkansas, broke the shackles of this earth and touched the face of Jesus on Aug. 30, 2016. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Rupert Benjamin Krouse, her parents, Herbert William (Hub) Hearron and Edna Barham Hearron and her brother, Glynn Barham Hearron. She will be missed by her fabulous and darling daughters, affectionately called the three “P’s”: Pam Krouse Lowe, married to Eddie, of Minden, Paula Krouse Stewart, married to Travis of Arcadia, and Phyllis Krouse Collins married to Bill, of Natchitoches.

Sarah was a true lady in every sense of the word. She loved her God, family and friends. She graduated from Minden High School in 1946, married her high school sweetheart after he came home from WWII, in 1947. She worked at the Louisiana Army Ammunition Plant, edited and typed books for Dr. Luther Longino, and after the 3 “P’s” came along, she was a stay at home mom. She sewed all the clothes of her daughters until they graduated from high school. Long ago a person said to one of the daughters, “You can’t be Sarah Krouse’s daughter, she’s so sweet!”

Mom taught second grade Sunday school for over 50 years at First Baptist Church. She told us many cute stories of those children. If she had you in class during those years, she loved and remembered you. Also her abiding love for Jesus led her to be a prayer warrior in our prayer ministry at First Baptist Church. She could cook cornbread with her eyes closed, was active in both the WMU, the Dorcas Sewing Group, and the bereavement committee at First Baptist Church after Rupert retired.

At age 80 she won the St. Jude Auction Disney trip. She took the 3 “P’s” for a whirlwind week of fun and laughter. We zoomed her around that park in her wheelchair for a lifetime of memories.

She has seven fantastic grand-children to also cherish her memory. Jamin Butcher of Minden, Lori Lowe Branch and husband Kyle Branch of El Dorado, Arkansas, Rachel Butcher Hale and husband Chase Hale of Natchitoches, Maryann Stewart of Pineville, Janie Stewart of Arcadia, William Cole Collins of Natchitoches and Cordell Collins of College Station, Texas. Her adorable great-grandchildren will be told in days to come how wonderful their great-maw-maw was. They are: Laila Butcher, Chanler and Raylee Hale, Cade, Callie and Cooper Branch, (and also one on the way with Rachel and Chase!). She also leaves a host of nieces, nephews and friends. The 3 “P’s” would like to thank the staff and nurses of Town and Country Nursing Home for taking such good care of our Mama these past 2 years. If you visited her or helped her roll her wheelchair back to her room we thank you for the kindness shown to our mom. Thank you for being the hands and feet of Jesus. We love you! And, this is not good-by “my” Mama, this is see you later, love the “Three P’s!”

Pallbearers will be Chase Hale, Kyle Branch, Jamin Butcher, Cole Collins, Cordell Collins and Eddie Lowe.

Honorary pallbearer will be Travis Stewart.

