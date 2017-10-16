Graveside services for Sarah Wise Merritt will be held Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017 at 10 a.m. at Bistineau Cemetery in Heflin under the direction of Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden. Officiating will be the Rev. Mike Hawkins. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden. Sarah was born Nov. 19, 1947 in Minden and entered into rest Oct. 14, 2017 in Heflin. She was preceded in death by her parents George B. Wise and Louise Cosper Wise. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, George Curtis Merritt Jr. of Heflin, sons, Adam W. Merritt and wife, Sherry H. of Minden, and Paul C. Merritt and wife, Kara F. of Youngsville, brother, Maurie Wise of Minden, nieces, Monica W. Reed of Dallas, Sarah Wise of Minden, Melissa Wise of Chicago, and Christina W. Cousins of Shreveport, grandchildren, Kennedy, Wyatt, Landry, and Colton, and sister-in-law Sherry West and husband Ray of Elm Grove. Pallbearers will be Shawn Brunson, Hewitt White, Scotty Mizell, Paul Migues, Phillip Poland, and Larry Hedrick. Honorary pallbearer will be Brian Glymph.

Related

Comments

comments