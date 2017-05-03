Sarepta fire tax to be on October ballot

Voters will go to the polls in October to cast their ballots on a tax renewal for Sarepta Fire District No. 5.

The fire district is asking the voters to renew a 12 mill ad valorem tax to help with operating expenses and for the purpose “of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining and/or operating fire protection facilities and equipment equipment in the District, including paying the cost of obtaining water for fire protection services.”

The tax would be for 10 years, beginning in 2019 and running through 2028. It is expected to bring in an estimated $143,844 per year.

In other news, the police jury approved:

Budget amendments for the first quarter

Recreational funding at $600 from District 1 to go to the Springhill City Court for workstations in the city office

Set a public hearing for June 6 to consider the abandonment of a section of 608 feet of Caples Camp Road.

Budget reports from the Office of Community Services for the months of April and May

Requirements for the 2018-19 Louisiana Community Development Block Grant program, which included naming Secretary Treasurer Ronda Carnahan as the Compliance Officer; the Citizens Participation Plan, Procurement policy, professional services of GNF Management, administrative, Cothren, Graff and Smoak Engineering; and authorize Police Jury President Jim Bonsall to proceed with the development of the LCDBG application. Projects covered under the LCDBG for 2018-19 are sewer treatment, sewer collection, existing sewer collection rehabilitation, potable water and streets.

