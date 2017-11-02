Scouts bring home awards

Norwela Council of Boy Scouts of America hosts Akela Family Camp every year. Four hundred plus Scouts, from all packs of the council, and members of their family camp in tents Friday and Saturday night for some great activities that help the Scouts complete requirements to earn belt loops and ultimately their Den Badges.

Twenty-five Scouts from Pack 35 attended the camp this year and not only did they participate in the activities, they brought home two awards: third place Pack Pumpkin carving and third place Ranger Award.

The Ranger award is given to packs who passed inspections on cleanliness, proper food storage, proper display of U.S., state, and pack flags, planned activities for Scouts, first aid kit, fire safety, and more. This was the first year Pack 35 participated in the Ranger contest and to walk away with 3rd place is a proud moment for us.

The Scouts were able to participate in many educational activities that will leave a lasting impression. From healthy eating to animal scat and bike safety to shooting sports, these young Scouts had the time of their lives.

Parents and Scouts alike left camp with smiles on their faces and some wonderful family time memories.

