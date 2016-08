SHARE THIS

Senator Ryan Gatti was the guest speaker at the Lions Club’s weekly luncheon Thursday. Gatti spoke on the topic of “truth not tribalism,” explaining what he felt is a problem in modern politics. Gatti also spoke on some of the bills he has worked on, citing the success of SB33, a bill that makes illegal the sale of aborted baby organs and body parts, and the difficulty in passing a bill to form a Lake Bistineau Commission.

