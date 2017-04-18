Sentencing date moved in homicide case

A suspected drunk driver, who crashed his car head-on into a truck, killing a Minden woman, was in court Monday for sentencing.

However, that date was passed until July 31.

Kevin Liker, 33, was facing vehicular homicide following the June 2016 crash that killed 66-year-old Linda McCoy. On April 3, Liker pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of negligent homicide.

After investigating the crash, Louisiana State Police charged Liker, with vehicular homicide, vehicular negligent injuring, DWI first offense, speeding 88 in a 55 mph zone and passing in a no passing zone.

The arrest was made after troopers were able to confirm through toxicology results and crash reconstruction that alcohol and speed were factors in the crash, according to a news release from Troop G spokesman Matt Harris.

The two-vehicle crash happened on U.S. Highway 80 at Middle Road just east of state Highway 531. Troopers said Liker was traveling east when he attempted to pass two vehicles ahead of him in a no passing zone.

He collided head-on with a westbound 2008 Dodge pickup driven by 48-year-old Douglas McCoy, of Minden. Both drivers were restrained but suffered moderate to serious injuries.

Douglas McCoy’s passenger, Linda McCoy, was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and suffered fatal injuries.

