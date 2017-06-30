Celebration of Life Services for Ms. Sharnae De’Maya Louise Loud will be held Saturday, July 1 at 11 a.m. at New Friendship Baptist Church, Castor with the Rev. Kentae Allums, Pastor – Mt. Zion B.C. , Ringgold officiating. Interment will follow at the Old Castor Cemetery.

Sharnae Loud was born on Dec. 15, 1993 to Teasa Loud and Isaac Rambo III in Minden. She departed this earthly life on Sunday, June 25 in Shreveport. She was preceded in death by her maternal great grandparents, Cleveland Loud, Sr. and Annie Mae Loud; her paternal great grandmother, Ruth Ware; a brother, Zetrion Ferguson; and a sister, Vanacia Evans.

She leaves to cherish her precious memory her daughter, Serenity Denise Nicole Loud of Castor; her mother, Teasa Loud of Castor; her father, Isaac Rambo, III of Dallas; maternal grandparents, Edith Ann Redding and Edward Charles Sims; paternal grandparents, Dianne James and Isaac Rambo Jr.; brothers, Aaron Lamar Loud (Brittany) of Cutoff; sister, Nadia Nicole Loud of El Paso, Texas; 19 paternal siblings; maternal aunt, Tiffany Loud; maternal uncles, Antonio Sims and Desmond Loud; paternal aunts, Demetris Rambo, Shakisha Rambo, Keyana Session, Tina Stevenson, Kimberly Moore, Keisha Harris (Byron) and Jean Hill; paternal uncles, Chris Ware, Derrick Moore an Chris Nelson; maternal great uncles, Michael Loud (Elaine), James Loud (Marrilyn) and Cleveland Loud Jr.; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held Friday, June 30 in the chapel of Kennon’s Mortuary from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. with Family Hour from 6 until 8 p.m. Services are entrusted to Kennon’s Mortuary. Email condolences may be sent to kennonsmortuary@suddenlink.net.

