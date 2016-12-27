Sheriff, trooper involved in crash with stolen truck

A high-speed pursuit ended with a crash involving Webster Parish Sheriff Gary Sexton and a Louisiana State Police trooper and the arrest of the driver of the vehicle they were chasing.

The crash occurred Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Interstate 20 and Highway 531 when troopers were chasing a truck reported stolen Monday from Arcadia. The truck was flagged Tuesday by state police as it crossed the Louisiana-Texas state line.

Troopers and multiple law enforcement agencies chased the driver, with a female juvenile passenger inside the vehicle, through several parishes before a spike strip was set up at the Minden exit on I-20. The truck hit the strip and exited onto Highway 531.

Sexton told KTBS Channel 3 was driving his department-issued truck and a trooper was at the exit as the truck turned in front of him and the trooper.

The truck hit the guardrail, pinning the female passenger. She was extracted and flown to University Health in Shreveport.

The driver was not injured and transported to Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center.

Both vehicle occupants are reportedly from Texas.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

