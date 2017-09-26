Shongaloo man facing cruelty charges

A 6-month-old infant suffered cuts to his face when his father reportedly struck the back windshield and causing it to break during an argument.

Webster deputy Chase Wimberly arrested Tyler Gilbert, 23, of the 13000 block of Highway 159, on charges of simple battery, aggravated criminal damage to property and second-degree cruelty to a juvenile Friday.

Wimberly was dispatched to a home in the 13000 block of Highway 159 in reference to an argument between the infant’s mother and father.

At the home, Gilbert reportedly told the deputy he struck the glass of the car the mother and infant were in causing it to shatter in the child’s face.

The deputy then spoke to the child’s mother, who had brought the child to Springhill Medical Center for medical treatment of the cuts, which included a large cut on the child’s forehead.

She reportedly also told deputies the same story about breaking the car’s back glass and Gilbert struck the car multiple times. Her car reportedly had severe damage from the hits.

Gilbert was booked and transferred to Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center.

In an unrelated incident, deputies Shawn Jenkins arrested a Dubberly man on suspicion of drinking and driving.

Raymond Nevels, 24, of the 600 block of Stucky Road, was booked on charges of DWI second offense, open container, driving under suspension and no license plate light.

During a traffic stop, deputy Jenkins could smell a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Nevels, according to the arrest affidavit. He later reportedly told the deputy he hand drank two beers.

After giving Jenkins permission to search the car, an open bottle of Hennessy was found under the driver’s seat, the report said.

Nevels was placed under arrested and transported to the patrol office where reportedly refused to perform a standard field sobriety test and provide a breath sample.

In March, Nevels was convicted of DWI first offense.

He was transported to BDCC.

Related

Comments

comments