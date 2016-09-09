Shoplifting leads to theft, drug charges

SHARE THIS

Minden Police arrested an alleged shoplifter after loss prevention from a local department store detained a woman for reportedly stuffing items into her purse.

Samantha Shari Anderson, 29, of the 1100 block of Harvey’s Barbershop Road in Dubberly, was arrested on the charges of theft of goods (second offense) and possession of a legend drug.

Police Chief Steve Cropper says officers made contact with the loss prevention specialist who advised Anderson had been seen concealing multiple items in her purse.

“The items were retrieved, and then we were contacted,” he said. “A search of her purse was conducted to insure she did not have any weapons or other stolen property.”

During the search, officers located three and a half Gabepentin pills inside her purse.

Anderson was placed under arrest, transported to police headquarters and later transferred to Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

