Sibley man arrested for home invasion

A Sibley man is facing home invasion charges after Minden police reportedly caught him climbing out of the window he crawled in through.

Ronald Harvill, 55, of the 200 block of SE Second Street was booked on charges of home invasion, remaining after forbidden and domestic abuse battery.

Police were dispatched to a home in the 400 block of Lakeshore Drive just before 2 a.m. Wednesday after receiving a call that a man had climbed through a window in the home.

When Officer First Class Mitch Hackett arrived at the home, he reportedly saw Harvill climbing out of the window.

The officer ordered Harvill to the ground at gunpoint. As Harvill was being handcuffed, he began to resist officers and had to be pepper sprayed, according to reports.

The victim told police Harvill removed the window unit air conditioner and climbed in through the window, the report said.

Once in the house, he reportedly took the victim’s phone and smashed it on the ground. Harvill then reportedly pushed and shoved the victim.

Months ago, the property manager banned Harvill from the property.

He was transported to police headquarters and booked before being transferred to Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center.

