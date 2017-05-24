Sister Minnie Beatrice Harris ‘Aunt Minnie’

On Saturday, May 13, 2017, our God Almighty sent a host of heavenly angels to accompany his child home. God knew it was time for some peace and rest.

On Nov. 6, 1917 a daughter was born to Ms. Roxie Warren. She confessed Christ at an early age and united with Hopewell Baptist Church, where she did God’s work until her health failed her.

Minnie worked numerous years as a housekeeper and care provider for the Treat Family. She took great pride in helping raise the Treat kids Pete and Barbara. She was more than a housekeeper to this family until the day God called her home.

Minnie was married to T.H. Harris for over 60 years until God called him home. She didn’t have any biological children. She raised a child as her own Arthur Ray Warren, which she cherished and loved unconditionally. Minnie is no longer with us but her love, wisdom and grace will always be through the wonderful memories that we shared.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband T.H. Harris, brother Arthur Warren, Walter Warren and son Arthur Ray Warren.

She leaves to cherish her memories of strength, wisdom and love: to her daughter-in-law, Mary Robinson Warren, a special niece Beverly Warren Anderson and a host of nieces and nephews with whom she cherished very much. Also, three stepgrandchildren and nine great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

Celebration of life and legacy of Sister Minnie will be held Thursday, May 25, 2017 at 11 a.m. in the chapel at Benevolent Funeral Home, located at 401 East Union Street in Minden, Louisiana 71055. The Rev. Ricky Alstork will be officiating.

