Speeding leads to drug arrest

A traffic stop ended in the arrest of a man for felony possession of marijuana among other charges.

Minden Police arrested Frannon G. Bayles, 30, of the 100 block of Mill Creek Lane in Haughton, when the officer suspected he had drugs inside his vehicle. On Tuesday, Officer Josh Lavrinc pulled Bayles over for speeding on Green and Pine Streets.

Lavrinc learned Bayles’ driver’s license was suspended, and he asked him to step outside the vehicle.

Bayles appeared to be nervous, according to reports, and he was asked for consent to search the vehicle. The officer reportedly smelled burnt marijuana emitting from the vehicle and told Bayles he was going to call for K-9 “Harley” to conduct an open-air procedure around the vehicle.

Reports say Bayles then told officers the suspected drugs were located under the middle seat console and a pipe was in between his seat and the middle one. Lavrinc then took the suspected narcotics and paraphernalia into evidence and placed Bayles under arrest.

He was transported to police headquarters, where officers learned he had previous arrests and convictions for possession of marijuana. He was charged with fourth offense possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension and cited for speeding.

Bayles was then transported to Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center.

