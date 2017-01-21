Springhill police cruiser hits, kills pedestrian

SPRINGHILL – A 17-year-old has died after he was struck by a Springhill police officer who was in his patrol unit responding to a call for service.

Louisiana State Police said the crash occurred shortly after 7 p.m., Friday when Sgt. Leon Thirdgill, 49, was traveling on South Main Street when he approached the rear of a slower moving vehicle. He passed the vehicle merging into the southbound lane when he struck Sean Revels of Cullen, according to a release.

Trooper Matt Harris said Thirdgill then pulled to the shoulder of the road and stopped to give aid until an ambulance arrived.

“Revels was wearing black pants with a dark red hoodie and was walking north in the southbound lane of travel near the center line of the roadway at the time of the crash,” Harris said.

Revels was airlifted to University Health in Shreveport where he later died.

Harris said impairment is not suspected in this crash but toxicology samples were obtained from Revels and will be submitted for analysis. Samples were also taken from Thirdgill, Harris said, and his results were clear.

Springhill Police Chief Will Lynd said he is saddened by this heartbreaking incident and asks for prayers for all involved.

“This was a tragic accident for everyone involved,” he said. “Please keep all parties in your prayers.”

