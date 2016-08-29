SHARE THIS

Funeral services for Stanley J. “Stan” Kaczenski Jr. were held Sunday, Aug. 28, 2016 at 2 p.m. at Eastside Missionary Baptist Church in Minden with the Rev. Richard Methvin officiating. Interment followed at Gardens of Memory in Minden under the direction of Rose-Neath Funeral Home with full military honors. The family received friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, 2016 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden.

Stan was born Dec. 31, 1935 in Duryea, Pennsylvania and entered into rest Aug. 24, 2016 in Shreveport. Stan retired from the United States Air Force after 21 years of service. He was a member of Eastside Missionary Baptist Church, worked at Wade Correctional for 18 years and Rose-Neath Funeral Home for 15 years.

He was preceded in death by his son Terry Kaczenski, stepson John Dudley Bell, two sisters and one brother.

He is survived by his wife Gloria Kaczenski of Minden, son Walt Kaczenski of Nashville, Tennessee, stepsons Raymond Bell and wife Benita of Minden, Roger Bell and wife Elizabeth of Las Vegas, Nevada, daughter Debbie Mabrey and husband Jacques of Nashville, Tennessee, daughter-in-law Glenda Bell of Conway, Arkansas, 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Grandsons and grandsons-in-law served as pallbearers.

