Stephanie Batton

Stephanie Vonceil Cary Batton, entered into peaceful rest on March 10, 2017 surrounded by family and friends.

Stephanie was born on June 2, 1956 in Minden. She was the fifth of six children of the late Kinlock Cary Jr. and Ruth Ann Warren Cary. She was baptized at an early age at St. Rest Baptist Church in Minden by the late Rev. B. F. Martin. She attended Growing Valley Baptist Church as often as her health allowed.

Stephanie was a graduate of Webster High School Class of 1974. She attended Grambling State University, but later decided to pursue other interests, including spending several years in Dallas and several years in Los Angeles. Returning to Minden, she was later diagnosed with Bronchiolitis Obliterans Organizing Pneumonia. She fought- and often won the fight with this rare lung condition for 15 courageous years. She surrendered in the last battle around 1 p.m. on Friday, March 10, in the same hospital where she was born 60 years ago. Thank God, the war had already been won and she has been rewarded the victory of eternal life.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her nephew, Damien Breedlove-Cary, brother, Marcus Ray Cary, and her beloved road partner, and son-in-law, Curtis Ray Carter.

She is survived by her daughter, Derravia DeVon (D.D) Carter, granddaughter, Railyn A’Von, grandson, Curtis Ray Carter, Jr., 6- month old great-grandson, Carter Ray Patterson; oldest brother, Kinlock Cary, Illinois (Ola) – Las Vegas, Nevada, youngest brother, Warren Douglas Cary, Minden; older sister, Dicy Cary Cowart- Shreveport and younger sister, Dorothy “Dottie” Cary Armand (Ken)- Shreveport; nieces, nephews, many first-cousins, relatives and friends.

There will be a celebration of life held at Growing Valley Baptist Church in Minden Saturday, March 18, 2017 at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Dr. George Rice, pastor, officiating. Interment and re-past will follow at the same location.

