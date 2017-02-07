Steven Bridwell appointed Doyline mayor

Steven Bridwell was appointed mayor of Doyline by a unanimous vote at the Feb. 6 aldermen meeting.

Bridwell has served on the city council since 2015 and served as mayor pro tem since late January following former Mayor Gary Carter’s resignation.

“I don’t want to loose any of the momentum that we (Village of Doyline) have been working on,” Bridwell said. “I am happy for the appointment, it makes me proud and looking forward to the opportunity to do my best.”

Birdwell’s appointment leaves an empty seat on the council, which will have to be filled in the coming weeks following notification of the Louisiana Secretary of State. His term was set to expire Dec. 31, 2018.

Both aldermen and mayor seats will be on the Oct. 14 ballot. Qualifying will be July 12 through 14.

Bridwell, a Doyline native, said he plans on running for a full term.

Carter resigned Jan. 19 following his arrest on a charge of domestic abuse battery by strangulation.

He was arrested Jan. 15 after his wife went to an area hospital emergency room with injuries to her face and neck, including black eyes, bruises and scratches, Webster Parish Sheriff Gary Sexton said at the time of Carter’s arrest.

Carter’s case is currently pending in district court.

