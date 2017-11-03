Stolen cabinet leads to charge

SAREPTA — A stolen China cabinet landed a Sarepta man in jail on theft charges.

Justin Bryant, 29, of 700 block of Smithville Rd, was booked into Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center on a charge of theft.

Deputies were dispatched to a neighbor of Bryant, which told deputies Bryant stole a dirt bike and China cabinet from her property, according to the arrest affidavit.

The complainant went on to tell deputies that Bryant took the cabinet to a nearby truck stop and sold it without her permission, the report said.

Deputies spoke with Bryan, who was next door, at which time he reportedly told them he did take the cabinet and sold it to an employee at the truck stop.

Bryant was then placed under arrest and taken into custody.

