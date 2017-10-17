Stop leads to meth arrest

A traffic stop lead to the arrest of a Minden man for crystal meth. Chad Smith, 33, was booked into Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center on charges of speeding and possession of crystal meth. During the stop on Bayou Avenue, Smith reportedly gave Sgt. Chris McClaran consent to search the vehicle. Officer First Class Clint Smith and K9 Officer Harley arrived.



During a walk around of the car, the K9 reportedly alerted officers the presences of narcotics. Officers found a magnetic box in the left rear tire-well. Inside the box was a bag of crystal meth, according to reports. Smith was placed under arrest and transported to police headquarters before being transported to BDCC.

