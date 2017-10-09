Stop leads to meth arrests

Driver, passenger denied ownership

Two people are facing drug charges following a traffic stop.

Ashley Bolyer, 31, was booked on charges of failure to signal, possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jordan Bryant, 19, was booked on charges of possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

During a traffic stop, officer First Class Brandon Curry, said Bryant was acting very nervous in the arrest report.

Officer First Class Clint Smith and K-9 officer Harley were called to the scene. During a walk around the car, the K-9 indicated the presence of narcotics, according to reports.

During a search of the car, officers Curry, Smith and Sgt. Chris McClaran reportedly found 13 grams of meth, a glass pipe, digital scales and small clear bags used for selling narcotics.

Bolyer and Bryant denied ownership of the items, according to reports.

They were placed under arrest and transported to police headquarters.

Related

Comments

comments