Storms, cooler temps expected

Cooler weather and thunderstorms are expected over the weekend. A cold front is expected to move into the area early Sunday morning and bring thunderstorms and fall-like temperatures to the area. “For most of the day Saturday we will be pretty muggy,” said Brandi Hughes meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Shreveport. Only isolated thunderstorms and no severe weather are expected in the area Sunday morning, she said. The heavy rain is expected to move out by mid-day Sunday. Only around an inch to an inch and a half of rain is being forecasted. Temperatures in the upper 70s are expected to last Sunday through Tuesday, Hughes said. Another cold front is expected to arrive midweek, which she said would cool temperatures down even more. A burn ban remains in effect for Webster Parish and no outside burning is allowed. Parish officials are expected to reevaluate the ban if the area receives widespread rain.

