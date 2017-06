With the summer heat in full force and children out of school for the summer, there’s nothing better than a cold glass of lemonade. Jace Coile, Landon Watson, Easton Sanders and Lainey Sanders set up a lemonade stand on Broadway Thursday. For just $1 each, motorists could stop and get a cold glass of lemonade and a cookie. The children said they were just earning extra money, and by noon had made $43.

Related

Comments

comments