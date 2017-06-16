Superintendent of Webster Schools to be named Monday

A new superintendent of schools will be chosen Monday as the two candidates vying for the position will be interviewed.

The Webster Parish School Board will meet at 6 p.m. to interview candidates Byron Lyons of East Cleveland, Ohio, and Johnny Rowland Jr., personnel and middle school supervisor for Webster Parish schools.

Lyons comes from East Cleveland City Schools as their human resources supervisor and has obtained his school superintendent certification through the Ohio Department of Education. He also applied for an out of state superintendent certificate for Louisiana.

He was educated in Lincoln Parish schools and upon graduation from high school, he went on to obtain an accounting degree from Texas Southern University in Houston, a masters in elementary education and administration from Grambling State University and a Ph.D. in education leadership from Concordia University in River Forest, Illinois.

Rowland is eligible “upon hire as a superintendent or assistant superintendent” for the superintendent certification. He is a 1986 graduate of Sibley High School, and went on to get his associate of arts degree from East Central Community College. He then obtained his bachelor of arts in history, masters of education in secondary second studies from Louisiana Tech University in Ruston and his Plus 30 graduate hours in education leadership from Centenary College in Shreveport.

The school board was left to fill the position following the sudden retirement of Dr. Dan Rawls in April. Rowland was tapped to serve as interim superintendent until a permanent one can be named.

Following the interviews, the school board will take a vote and name a new superintendent.

A finance committee meeting has also been set for 5:30 p.m.

