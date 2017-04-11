Terrell Wayne Shelley

Terrell Shelley, 75, of Queen City, Texas, went to be with the Lord, Saturday, April 8, 2017, at his residence.

Terrell was born Sept. 1, 1941, in Shreveport, Louisiana, to Dewey and Elizabeth Shelley. He was retired from International Paper and a member of Springdale Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Sue Shelley of Queen City, Texas; daughter, Dana Brown of Wake Village, Texas; two grandchildren; Christian Brown of Dekalb, Texas and Callie Brown of Wake Village, Texas; and a number of other relatives.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Hanner Funeral Service.

