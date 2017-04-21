Terrorizing, drugs lead to arrests in Minden

Jacob Sullivan, 36, of the 100 block of East Union, was arrested for resisting an officer.

Cameron Thomas, 26, of the 8000 block of Louisiana Highway 371, was arrested for driving under suspension, switched tags and no insurance.

John Craig Jr, 56, of the 4500 block of Dorcheat Road, was arrested for disturbing the peace by intoxication.

Timothy Washington, 44, of the 700 block of Sibley Road, was arrested for DWI – second offense, hit and run, resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphilia and open container.

Dalvin Washington, 50, of the 100 block of W. Roosevelt, was arrested for aggravated battery.

Sherry Holmes, 31, no address listed, was arrested for warrants on driving under suspension, no insurance and running a stop sign.

Sherianne Schindler, 22, 1300 block of Dorcheat Road, was arrested on warrants for no driver’s license and hit and run.

Benton Stephens, 70, of the 500 block of Natchitoches Street in Sibley, was arrested for terrorizing and public intimidation.

MaLinda Clark, 31, of the 100 block of Loop Road, was arrested for public drunkenness and child desertion.

Joseph Black, 38, of the 1200 block of Lewisville Road, was arrested for domestic abuse.

Crystal Willis, 25, of the 100 block of Hunter Street in Homer, was arrested on warrants for disturbing the peace, simple battery and disturbing the peace by fighting.

Christian Clark, 29, of the 200 block of Marion Street, was arrested for possession of synthetic marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance.

Rickey Black, 22, of the 400 block of Jessica Drive in Springhill, was arrested for second-degree battery and false imprisonment.

Rukiya Williams, 43, of the 200 block of Virginia, was arrested on a warrant for no driver’s license.

Editor’s note: The listing reflects a record of arrests made by the Minden Police Department. An arrest does not reflect an admission of guilt or innocence.

