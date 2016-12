Terry Gardner, far right, CEO of TG Companies, funded area first responders with $500. The funds were raised by selling Blue Line Flags for the past two months and TG Companies. Gardner said he is a strong supporter of area law enforcement and this was a way to give back to the community. Accepting the awards are Officer Brandon Curry for the Minden Police Department, Minden Fire Department Chief Kip Mourad, Webster Parish Sheriff Gary Sexton and Jason Parker with Louisiana State Police Troop G.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print