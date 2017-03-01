The Farm to host ‘Earth Angels Unite’ Saturday

The Farm of Cultural Crossroads will be hosting an “Earth Angels Unite” event Saturday for area children to create art to send to Gov. John Bel Edwards with a special message.

Lifelong artist and veteran educator Chris Broussard said the children will create messages of hope and dreams for a brighter future for Louisiana. These messages will be shared with Edwards and other elected officials tasked with keeping Louisiana children safe.

“We want our elected officials to know that we love them and we trust them,” she said. “We also want to remind them that our children are the future and their hopes and dreams are important. The larger message, for me, is that we need desperately to teach our children to care more for our beautiful Earth. And when we can teach them to be better caretakers of our planet, we are all better fed, both physically and spiritually.”

Children will create with a variety of media, from watercolors to markers to colored pencils, under the direction of Broussard, Chancy Valentine and Amanda West.

“They will learn what it means to think of something bigger than themselves and their immediate world,” Broussard said. “We will offer them time and materials to use their imagination and create an image of the world they live in and dream about.”

Broussard began recruiting Earth Angels more than 25 years ago and has amassed an army of hundreds, many of whom have children who have now joined the fight for a safer tomorrow.

“This is a call for help,” she said. “This is a special invitation to my Earth Angels, and we hope to recruit and initiate some new ones through this event.”

The Concerned Citizens for a Safer Louisiana inspired the event to acknowledge the environmental challenges that all children in Louisiana are facing. Concerned Citizens for a Safer Louisiana is sponsoring the event.

For more information, contact Broussard at ghostchicken54@gmail.com or call 393-5991.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

