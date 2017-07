Construction of the grandstands at Minden High School’s football field began this week. School district officials anticipate the construction will be completed by the first MHS home game Sept. 1 against rival Haughton High School. The stadium is currently undergoing extensive repairs and updates after the March 2016 floods left the stands and field damaged. District officials say they are currently working on a contingency plan should construction not be completed on time.

Related

Comments

comments